23,185 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

BEKE stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34 and a beta of -1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

