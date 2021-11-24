2,680 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $533.02 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.77 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

