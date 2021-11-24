$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

