$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

