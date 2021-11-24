$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.33 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

