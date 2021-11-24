$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

