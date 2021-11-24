$3.82 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $3.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the lowest is $3.28. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.24 to $19.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.25. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Shares of DE stock traded up $18.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.86. 4,482,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

