304,297 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

