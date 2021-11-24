$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $32.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.45 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.46 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.61 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

