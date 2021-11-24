$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post sales of $327.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 9.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Okta by 47.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

