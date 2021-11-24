360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $24.87

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $24.11. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 10,384 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $48,192,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.