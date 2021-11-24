400,000 Shares in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 20.41% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBBQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,362,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,356,000.

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

