41,200 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

CMP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.70%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

