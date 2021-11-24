41,464 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.