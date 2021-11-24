$496.46 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.79 million to $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

