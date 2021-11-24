$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $5.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

