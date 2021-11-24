50,000 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 342,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,447,000.

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 40,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,519. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

