$54.53 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $836.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

