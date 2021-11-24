$562.66 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $562.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $577.16 million. Five Below reported sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.03. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

