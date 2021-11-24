$57.90 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $59.30 million. Zovio posted sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

