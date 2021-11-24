66,040 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

