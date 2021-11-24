$681.36 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $681.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.80 million and the lowest is $665.64 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

