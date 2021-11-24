$837.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $837.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.20 million and the lowest is $810.30 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $810.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE DY opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

