86,219 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA PAUG remained flat at $$30.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.