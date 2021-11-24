8PAY Price Tops $0.0985 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $997,635.16 and approximately $1.56 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

