$929.16 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $929.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.93 million and the lowest is $913.93 million. Brinker International posted sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 709.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brinker International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

