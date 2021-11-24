A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,407.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,402.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.