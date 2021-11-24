AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 3,672 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 184,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,292. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

