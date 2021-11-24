AAX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $653,347.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

