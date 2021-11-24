Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

