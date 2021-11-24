Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 109,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

