Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 201,150 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.46. 37,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

