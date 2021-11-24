Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.62. 74,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,662,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

