Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Absci has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

