Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 196.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Absolute Software worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABST stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $453.37 million, a P/E ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

