Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,804.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $138,804.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,627,107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.