Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acciona presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $199.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.19.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

