Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Accor has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

