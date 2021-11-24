Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 136,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 824,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.70 ($0.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.80 million and a P/E ratio of -32.73.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

