Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

