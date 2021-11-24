Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,334,133. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

