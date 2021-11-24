Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.