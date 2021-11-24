Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,004. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.