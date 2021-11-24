Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.07.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

