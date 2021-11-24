Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 49,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,354. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

