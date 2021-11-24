Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $162,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 23.3% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Newmont by 34.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,091,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,544,000 after buying an additional 538,110 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 78,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

