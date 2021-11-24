Adams Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,067. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

