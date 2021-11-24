Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 25832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

