Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADEVF. Nordea Equity Research cut Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

