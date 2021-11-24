ADMA Biologics (ADMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA):

11/22/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/16/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/15/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

11/11/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ADMA Biologics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

10/26/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – ADMA Biologics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

